Blackburn Rovers drew 2-2 at Brentford in the Championship yesterday, with Darragh Lenihan coming under scrutiny from fans.

The Irishman was sent off after just 35 minutes of the game at Brentford yesterday.

His side had a goal lead thanks to Joe Rothwell but for Lenihan picking up his second yellow of the first-half, granting a penalty to Brentford which Ivan Toney converted.

Sergi Canos would then give the home side a second-half lead, but for Jacob Davenport salvaging a late point for Rovers.

After the game, plenty of Blackburn fans took to Twitter to have their say on Lenihan’s performance.

The 26-year-old has been with the Rovers academy since 2011, having made his first-team debut in the 2014/15 season.

He’s since gone to make over 160 league appearances for the club and has featured in all but one of Blackburn’s 16 Championship games this season.

A weathered pro with Rovers, many feel it’s time that he was replaced, and one candidate who could fill this void is West Brom’s Cedric Kipre.

The 23-year-old was touted with a move to Blackburn over the summer.

He opted for the newly-promoted West Brom but under Slaven Bilic, Kipre is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Baggies – he’s just two EFL Cup appearances to his name.

With him expected to leave in January, Blackburn could well reignite their interest.

Tony Mowbray will be gunning for a top-six finish this season and they’ve started strongly – they’re 9th in the table, two points behind Brentford in 6th.

But they need that bit of extra solidity – the goals are definitely there, but someone like Kipre could prove the defining factor in Rovers’ play-off hopes this season.