Tony Pulis is quickly discovering that he might need a new left-back in the New Year, and Aston Villa’s Neil Taylor could be the answer.

The Welshman almost got his first win as Wednesday boss yesterday.

A goal up against league leaders Norwich City thanks to Josh Windass, Norwich would score a quickfire double in the final ten minutes of the game to take the win.

Pulis then remains without a win since taking the job last month, and a number of players came under fire after yesterday’s defeat.

One of those on the receiving end of such criticism was Joost van Aken.

The Dutchman has featured on the left-hand side of Pulis’ back-four, starting all five of the former Stoke City boss’ first games in charge of Wednesday.

But he was judged to be at fault for Norwich’s comeback yesterday and so it seems like Pulis could be considering a new face for the left-back position in January.

Taylor, 31, is yet to feature in the Premier League this season.

Formerly of Swansea City, the Welshman is in his fourth full season at Villa Park but having made only a handful of Premier League appearances last time round, he’s been ousted in this campaign.

Reports believe that Taylor will leave next summer. Villa don’t seem keen on renewing his stay and so he’s likely to be released at the end of the season.

Wednesday though could come in for Taylor in January. The possibility of a free transfer is there if Dean Smith is keen to rid of Taylor, whilst a cut-price deal is also likely.

How Pulis handles his business in the New Year could well decide his team’s fate in the Championship this season.