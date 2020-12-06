Speaking to Rams TV, Derby County’s caretaker boss Wayne Rooney has moved to heap praise on young midfielder Jason Knight.

Derby County made a long-awaited return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon. The Rams defeated Millwall 1-0 at The Den with young midfielder Jason Knight netting the winner.

A much-needed win

Knight’s second-half goal gave Derby only their second win of the season and Rooney his first win in the dugout.

The Republic of Ireland international fired home after Martyn Waghorn’s initial effort was saved by Bartosz Bialkowski.

The subject of high praise

After the game, Knight received high praise from caretaker boss Rooney. Speaking to the club’s official media channel, Rooney expressed his delight for Knight, saying:

“Yeah he was [quick to react]. Knighty gives you that great energy all over the pitch.

“He’ll find his way into the box and the ball dropped nicely for him so I’m really pleased for him.”

An emerging star

At just 19, Knight has already notched up over 50 senior appearances for Derby County. Valued at a little over £4m, Knight has scored eight goals and laid on one assist in the process.

His performances have earned him international recognition as well, featuring three times for the Republic of Ireland.

Knight has shown versatility in the early stages of his career, featuring on both wings as well as in the middle of the park as a number 10 or in a deeper role.

