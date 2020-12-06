Burnley manager Sean Dyche is today being linked with the vacant Derby County job.

The second-bottom club of the Championship could yet appoint the manager of the Premier League’s second-bottom club.

Burnley are struggling this season and Dyche has made his angst towards the board publicly known.

With Derby having parted ways with Phillip Cocu last month they’ve place Wayne Rooney and co in interim charge, but still the search for a permanent appointment continues.

The likes of John Terry have been mentioned recently, with the possibility of a permanent Rooney appointment not going away either.

Derby claimed their first win in 11 at Millwall yesterday, moving them off the foot of the table.

Plenty of Derby County fans have taken to Twitter this morning to discuss the emerging Dyche rumours though, with many sceptical, but excited by the possibility.

