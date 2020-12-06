Burnley manager Sean Dyche is today being linked with the vacant Derby County job.

The second-bottom club of the Championship could yet appoint the manager of the Premier League’s second-bottom club.

Burnley are struggling this season and Dyche has made his angst towards the board publicly known.

With Derby having parted ways with Phillip Cocu last month they’ve place Wayne Rooney and co in interim charge, but still the search for a permanent appointment continues.

The likes of John Terry have been mentioned recently, with the possibility of a permanent Rooney appointment not going away either.

Derby claimed their first win in 11 at Millwall yesterday, moving them off the foot of the table.

Plenty of Derby County fans have taken to Twitter this morning to discuss the emerging Dyche rumours though, with many sceptical, but excited by the possibility.

See what they had to say below:

If Sean Dyche comes to Derby, I’ll get his name tattooed on me. I’m deadly serious. #dcfc — Matthew Jones (@Matthew_Jones6) December 6, 2020

surely theres no chance we get sean dyche lmao — Bill (@Bashhh_EU) December 6, 2020

Would love him Steve but everything is on this takeover happening if it does which I’m having my doubts it will happen now — Adam Wright (@AdamWrighty14) December 6, 2020

Not a chance. Anyway we’re still waiting for this so called Takeover, Investment before any thing will get sorted. Any truth in the EFL hearing holding it up? — LITTLE ENGLANDER. (@npegg11) December 6, 2020

Dyche has done really well at Burnley, turning them into a solid Prem outfit. However, his style does not suit many, if any, of our players. It would take a few seasons to make the changes. His style is also not one I would want to pay to go and watch. — Rob Jones (@r4derby) December 6, 2020

sean dyche to derby seems strange to me — taylor holmes (@taylorh0lmes) December 6, 2020