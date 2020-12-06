Speaking to The News, Portsmouth assistant manager Joe Gallen has said the club are keen to keep out of contract captain Tom Naylor.

This season has seen midfielder Tom Naylor show just how important he is to Portsmouth.

The 29-year-old has been in strong form for Pompey, impressing in defensive midfield. Naylor has added goals to his game this season, netting six goals in 21 games.

Contract expiring

As it stands, Naylor’s Portsmouth deal will come to an end next summer. He has been with the Fratton Park club since the summer of 2018 but with his contract up, his future is up in the air.

Potential suitors

Now, Jackett’s assistant, Joe Gallen, has spoken about Naylor’s future. Speaking to The News, Gallen said the club are determined to keep him at the club but admitted it could be difficult. He said:

“Of course, we want to keep Tom Naylor. I don’t deal with contracts and don’t know anything about that but he is playing out of his skin.

“You’re going to have to ask the relevant people. The salary cap is difficult and he is undoubtedly playing his best football since he’s been here.

“He has always played well, let’s be honest, he’s been very consistent and played well.

“He is a great captain for us and added goals to his game. His distribution and passing has improved. He’s a defensive midfielder by nature but is he? If he’s adding goals like that and his distribution is improving.

“You’d have to speak to Tom. But the assistant manager wants him to stay.’

Could the Championship be calling?

With Naylor in strong form and the January transfer window approaching, it awaits to be seen if any Championship clubs come in for the midfielder.

He has experience of the division and could prove to be a shrewd signing in January or on a free at the end of the season if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Will Naylor make a move to the Championship?