Some things are bigger than football, much bigger. These things fly in the face of the comments by the late, great Bill Shankley that football is more important than life or death.

One of those things has been highlighted by the decision of footballers and officials to ‘take a knee’ ahead of the opening of football games in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

BLM are a movement created to provide critique of the disproportionate level of deaths of people of colour at the hands of US law enforcement officials. It is a movement that has spread worldwide helping to highlight, and encouraging solidarity, for people of colour and the struggles for equlity they face in today’s society.

Taking the knee but raising the boos

The ‘taking the knee’ show of solidarity was first popularised by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It was his way of showing both solidarity and raising the profile of police brutality directed at people of colour.

The raised profile of this protest, after high-profile cases such as Philandro Castile and George Floyd, has seen this method of soilidarity and support being shown before football games (picture – above).

That solidarity was questioned yesterday when a section of the Millwall supporter base allowed in the New Den booed the gesture (tweet – below).

Is government minister taking the Eustice for not condemning Millwall boos

However, per the Independent, Government minister George Eustice has refused to condemn those fans showing their disapproval of ‘taking the knee’ by booing from the terraces.

In an article, based around a Sky News video interview, the Independent report Eustice as saying that the Black Lives Matter collective is a “political movement.”

Admitting that racism in football should be “called out and challenged”, Eustice stopped short of condemning those who voiced their agreement to ‘taking the knee’ through loud and prolonged booing during the gesture.

Eustice said, after being played a recording of the booing: “And if people choose to express their view in a particular way that should always be respected.”

Many football fans on Twitter are defending the booing of the kneeling players saying that football is becoming too ‘politicised’ and that this is a series of steps in the wrong direction.