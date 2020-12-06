Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is back on Burnley’s radar’ ahead of the January transfer window, claims The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old was a summer target of Sean Dyche’s at Burnley.

Having been promoted to the Forest first-team ahead of the 2016/17 season, Worrall has now asserted himself as one of the Championship’s most commanding defenders.

OPINION: Despite ‘deep lying’ issues, Nottingham Forest should still have appointed 43-y/o

He’s this season capped his 100th Championship appearances for the club but has only featured four times in the league this time round, owing to injury keeping him out.

Back in the side for the last to outings though and back into the rumour mill, Nixon suggests that Burnley have ‘reignited’ their interest in the £12 million man ahead of next month’s transfer window.

He tweeted earlier:

Worrall is the first one I’ve heard come back on radar … https://t.co/tot8waADIP — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 6, 2020

Forest’s 2-0 loss at Reading yesterday marked a fifth Championship outing without a win, and a fifth without scoring either.

Chris Hughton seemingly has his work cut out with this under-firing and under-performing Forest side, who slipped into 21st with the defeat.

Only two points separate them from Wycombe Wanders in 22nd, with a trip to league leaders Norwich City coming up in midweek.

READ: Nottingham Forest man blasts teammates after Yates – Samba ‘blunder’ v Reading

It’s proving a torrid time for Forest but Worrall could well jump ship.

Burnley though is another sinking ship – they sit in 19th-place of the Premier League table after an equally lacklustre start to the season.

Sean Dyche’s future is up in the air as well and that could play a part in Worrall’s prospective move – Forest though would likely hold out for a large sum.