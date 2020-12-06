When it comes to comparing Wigan Athletic’s current situation to a game of poker, the Latics were dealt a seriously dud hand by the dealer.

They were taken over earlier this year by Au Yeung Wai Kay – a takeover confirmed by the club on July 1. However, it was a takeover by the Hong Kong-based businessman that was doomed for failure.

Takeover blues saw administration, then relegation

Hong Kong-based Au Yeung Wai Kay not only placed Wigan into administration, according to the BBC they had already inquired about the possibility of doing so before completing his purchase of the club.

The EFL were hamstrung on what they had to do – the only option available to them was a deduction of 12 points to be undertaken at the season’s end. That deduction, alongside a late Barnsley winner against Brentford, saw the Latics relegated to League One.

New hope from new takeover

After selling off the company silverware in terms of young starlets, experienced pros and the training faclities, Wigan were left to scoop up what was left and face League One football.

Wigan are still a viable, going concern and this gave rise to interest from various parties. There’s been a glimmer of hope with takeover talks being the flavour of the past few weeks. The prefered bidders are a Spanish group led by Jose Miguel Garrido Cristo. However, that particular avenue has hit the buffers with the EFL wanting added information from Cristo about his business empire in a story from The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

However, things have not gone smoothly and talks have stalled a little.

New light needing to be shone on stalling takeover

In a story by Sun reporter Alan Nixon (tweet – below), he says that added assurances are being sought by the EFL.

This story says that the EFL are looking for added assurances from the Spanish delegation in terms of their financing of a takeover deal. This deal was proposed by a consortium headed by Spanish businessman Jose Miguel Garrido Cristo.

That particular avenue has hit the buffers with the EFL wanting added information from Cristo about his business empire in a story from The Sun’s Alan Nixon. Now it appears that Leganes owner Moreno, who is also onboard, is required to provide more than a character reference – £1m in an additional surety, to be exact.

It looks like this is going to be a story that rumbles a little while longer.

Will the Spanish takeover of Wigan Athletic receive the thumbs up or will it be an adios?