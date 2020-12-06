Blackpool beat rivals Fleetwood Town yesterday to earn the bragging rights in the Fylde Coast derby.

Gary Madine’s first-half header was enough for the Seasiders to take the three points back to Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley’s are putting in some very strong performances in League One at the moment.

Top six contenders…

The Tangerines are potential dark horses for the Play-Offs and yesterday’s win over Fleetwood sees them rise to 12th in the table, five points off the top six.

Blackpool will be pleased to carry on their impressive run of form and take on Joey Barton’s side again in midweek in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Proven goalscorer…

Madine scored his fourth goal in all competitions yesterday and will be eager to start adding to his tally. The ex-Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City man is a proven goal scorer at third tier level.

Here is how the Blackpool fans reacted on Twitter to his goal against Fleetwood-

Textbook Madine. Gameplan working a treat so far. Just need to regain some composure defending set pieces. #UTMP — Sean McGinlay (@seanmcsport) December 5, 2020

Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton, Gary Madine, Marv Ekpiteta all outstanding. What a turnaround 🍊 #UTMP — Dan Bennett (@dandbennett97) December 5, 2020

GOAL MACHINEE — Play Off Push FC (@Tristan81458868) December 5, 2020

Clearly didn’t see Gary Madine today did you, Gary https://t.co/c0jp1MXjRv — Mark Webster (@mark_webster87) December 5, 2020

Playing really well and deserve our lead! Fleetwood can’t play any worse in 2nd half than what they have just then. Gary Madine superb! A player who looked like he was leaving in the summer is now incredibly important for us! 🍊 — Matty Chadwick (@chaddy_961) December 5, 2020

Gary madine you beauty — James Clacher (@clacher_james) December 5, 2020