Blackpool beat rivals Fleetwood Town yesterday to earn the bragging rights in the Fylde Coast derby. 

Gary Madine’s first-half header was enough for the Seasiders to take the three points back to Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley’s are putting in some very strong performances in League One at the moment.

Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images Sport

Top six contenders…

The Tangerines are potential dark horses for the Play-Offs and yesterday’s win over Fleetwood sees them rise to 12th in the table, five points off the top six.

Blackpool will be pleased to carry on their impressive run of form and take on Joey Barton’s side again in midweek in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Proven goalscorer…

Madine scored his fourth goal in all competitions yesterday and will be eager to start adding to his tally. The ex-Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City man is a proven goal scorer at third tier level.

Here is how the Blackpool fans reacted on Twitter to his goal against Fleetwood-