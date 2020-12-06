Sheffield Wednesday were ‘interested’ in signing Scottish defender Aaron Hickey in the last transfer window, as per a report by BBC Sport.

A move to Hillsborough for the youngster never materialised in the end and he moved to Italy to join Serie A side Bologna.

However, ex-Hearts man Hickey has now revealed he rejected Bayern Munich and Celtic over the summer.

‘I have chosen a great club’…

“Bayern are a great club, but Bologna is huge,” Hickey told Gazzetta dello Sport. “I am sure that I have chosen a great club. Playing in Serie A is like landing on the moon. It’s amazing.”

The highly-rated defender added: “Manchester City did not want to sign me, Celtic did.”

Bright future…

Hickey, who is who is 18 years old, rose up through the youth ranks at Hearts, albeit with a detour to Celtic’s academy for four years.

He broke into the Jam Tarts’ first-team in 2018 and went onto play 33 times for the Edinburgh side.

Hickey was a man in-demand over the summer and Wednesday were not the only Championship side to be linked. However, his heart was set on a move abroad and he packed his bags for Italy when Bologna came calling in September.

He has enjoyed his time there so far and is being tipped for a bright future there.

Turning down Bayern Munich was a big call by the full-back but there is no doubt that Bologna can offer him more game time than the German champions would have done.