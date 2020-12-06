A report has suggested that Derby County target, and Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff ‘must’ leave on loan in January.

The 20-year-old was last month linked with Derby County.

Having made just one Premier League appearance all season he looks set to be loaned out in January and a report from nufcblog.com believes that a loan move is a ‘must’ for Longstaff.

He emerged on the scene alongside brother Sean last season, making nine Premier League appearances for Newcastle and scoring twice.

This time round though, Steve Bruce has been slow to use the midfielder.

Derby County meanwhile are in turmoil.

Under the guidance of Wayne Rooney and co they remain in the relegation zone of the Championship, despite picking up their first win in 11 outings yesterday.

Jason Knight scored the only goal of the game as Derby claimed a 1-0 win at Millwall.

It was just Derby’s second win of the season and their first since parting ways with Phillip Cocu last month – they moved off the bottom spot and into 23rd with it.

January is bound to be a busy month for the Rams.

They’re still to appoint a permanent manager but whoever comes in will be jumping in the January transfer window and bidding for Championship survival.

Longstaff would be a fine addition as well.

He’s an energetic midfield player with an eye for goal too, and given Bruce’s omission of him this season it looks likely that a Championship loan deal could materialise.