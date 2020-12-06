Greg Doherty scored his first goal for Hull City in their draw against Oxford United yesterday.

The Tigers were held 1-1 by the U’s at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford were winning at half-time courtesy of James Henry’s strike, only for the visitors to peg them back in the second-half.

Great goal…

Docherty, who is 24 years old, struck a sweet left-footed volley past Jack Stevens to earn a point for his side.

The Scottish midfielder has been a hit at the KCOM Stadium since his summer switch from Rangers. He left Ibrox for more first-team opportunities and is getting that in East Yorkshire.

Key player…

Docherty will play a key part in Hull’s push for promotion this term. They are currently top of League One and are two points ahead of 2nd place Lincoln City after yesterday’s draw.

They are back in league action next weekend against Docherty’s old club Shrewsbury Town.

Here is how the Tigers fans reacted to his first goal-

Can’t really moan at a point away from home. Least Docherty got his first goal #hcafc — Rob Jefferson (@Jeffo87) December 5, 2020

Have to settle for a draw. Shame we couldn’t get the win but still another point on the board. Great strike by Docherty #hcafc pic.twitter.com/cuv5XpZmZZ — Hull Transfers (@HullTransfers) December 5, 2020

Docherty has been threatening that all season. #hcafc — Craig Bell 🎗 (@Ambraneri) December 5, 2020

A diamond in the dirt today, Greg Docherty😍 Has come back from injury a different player. Come on city #hcafc — 1904 (@Hcafc1904j) December 5, 2020

DOCHERTY YOU BEAUTYYYYY #hcafc — David Weston (@david_weston4) December 5, 2020

WHAT A STRIKE 🤩 — Ben Collier🎗️ (@benno_collier) December 5, 2020

Impressed with Docherty so far, City fans?