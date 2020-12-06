Newcastle United have reportedly ‘joined the race’ to sign Aberdeen’s Sam Cosgrove – the striker has been linked with Derby County, Middlesbrough and QPR.

The 24-year-old was the target of a number of Championship clubs last season, as well as having been loosely linked with Stoke City too.

Last summer saw him in contention to leave but for each club moving in different directions, and Cosgrove nearing a move to France with Guingamp.

His summer move broke down and lost traction. But the Englishman could be about to return south of the border with Newcastle United.

The Scottish Sun report that Steve Bruce is ‘watching’ Cosgrove’s progression at Aberdeen and we could yet see a January bid formulate.

All of Boro, Derby and QPR could do with some more goals this season.

Middlesbrough are proving typically astute under Neil Warnock and with Britt Assombalonga misfiring as well.

Derby County are notably struggling for form and for goals and QPR opted for Lyndon Dykes in the summer, who has five goals in the Championship this season – four from the spot though.

Cosgrove would prove a worthy addition to any of aforementioned clubs then.

Having scored 28 Scottish Premiership goals in his previous two outings, Cosgrove has had a stop-start campaign this time round – he’s one in five having spent time on the sidelines.

He remains a target of English clubs though, but with Newcastle joining the race it’s more than likely that he’d prefer that over a Championship move.