Sheffield Wednesday, replete with a 12-point EFL-imposed deduction, were a side struggling at the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table. It was form alarming enough to see the back of former boss Garry Monk.

A reprieve, of sorts, was gained by the Owls when the 12-point deduction was halved – this giving them a lifeline and consolidating their positive points total.

They also replaced Monk with grizzled veteran Tony Pulis.

Pulis and the task ahead

After Saturday’s late defeat to Championship leaders Norwich City, who will be asked questions about the manner of Max Arrons’ celebrations, the Owls are bottom of the pile. They have nine points; the season is over a third of the way in.

That alone gives veteran Pulis a hill to climb, but not a mountain. Wednesday plugged away at the gap to safety with three draws ahead of Saturday’s reverse at the hands of the Canaries. Even on just 9 points, the Owls are only four points away from escaping the drop zone.

Can Tony Pulis off

That’s the big question; a question where the answer will be revealed come the middle of 2021. The former Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion boss knows the task ahead of him.

Wednesday fans can rest assured that Pulis will find a way to grind out the results which are needed. It might not be pretty, it might not be expansive but ‘survival football’ rarely is.

One person in Pulis’ camp is Sun reporter Alan Nixon (tweet – below):

He’s got a job on. Think he pulls it off. Just. https://t.co/awl9MNatOO — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 5, 2020

Nixon thinks that survival is a certainty, albeit a very narrow one. He admits that Pulis has a task ahead of him to rescue Sheffield Wednesday’s season but feels that this rescue will be successful come the middle of next year.

Will Tony Pulis keep Wednesday up or are they doomed for the drop?