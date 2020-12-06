Bradford City are looking ahead to the January transfer window as they look to bolster their squad, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The Bantams have slipped into the League Two relegation zone and are hoping a few signings this winter can help them climb away from the drop.

Poor form…

Stuart McCall’s side have had a poor start to the season and have won just three games from their opening 15.

They lost 1-0 at home to Carlisle United yesterday and have slipped to 23rd in the division.

However, Bradford are identifying potential signings for next month in an attempt to save themselves from a dreaded relegation out the Football League.

Money available…

Their new chief executive, Ryan Sparks, has said: “We are looking to make money available to the manager to spend on purchasing players if we feel we need to. We’re strengthening the squad and it is potentially going to cost us. But we will do what’s necessary to improve our position.

“Some of the signings could be circumstantial, in terms of loans. But if you’re in for a fight, you probably need some permanents as well.”

He added: “January is about addressing who our targets are and we’ve identified some of those now. It’s all about how we go about trying to bring them to Bradford City. No doubt it will be challenging.”

It has been a tough past few years at Valley Parade and McCall faces a difficult ask in turning their fortunes around.

He knows the club more than many and needs to start picking up results.

Next up…

Bradford are in action next weekend and take on Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park.

Will Bradford bounce back against Oldham?