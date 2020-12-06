Rotherham United are bravely battling against relegation in the Championship.

The spirited Millers are hoping they can beat the drop this season but could do with some reinforcements to their squad this winter.

Paul Warne could look to strengthen his defensive department in the upcoming January transfer window. One player he should target is Stoke City’s Liam Lindsay.

Down the pecking order…

Lindsay, who is 25 years old, has fallen out-of-favour at the Bet365 Stadium under Michael O’Neill and may be available to leave in some capacity next month.

The centre-back joined the Potters in June 2019 but has struggled to make an impact in Staffordshire.

Been in Yorkshire before…

Lindsay had previously been at Barnsley and impressed for the Tykes. He made 90 appearances for the Oakwell club and helped them gain promotion from League One under Daniel Stendel in his second year there.

The Scot started his career at Partick Thistle and went onto play 71 times for their first-team before dropping down the border to England.

Rotherham should throw him a Championship lifeline and lure him back to Yorkshire. He needs to be playing regular football and they would be able to offer him some, until the end of the campaign at least.

Big month or so ahead…

The Millers like signing the right characters and Lindsay is something with a point to prove with his spell at Stoke not working out so far. A winter switch to the New York Stadium would suit both parties.

Rotherham’s chances of survival this term could depend on how well they recruit in January, if at all.

Should Rotherham target Lindsay?