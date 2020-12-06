Burnley manager Sean Dyche is reportedly under consideration by Derby County, with his name having ‘been mentioned in the last few days’.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon believes that Dyche’s name is under consideration at Derby County.

Having parted ways with Phillip Cocu last month, the Rams are yet to find their next permanent manager – Wayne Rooney and co have taken interim charge.

Tweeting earlier this morning, Nixon gave this suggestion about Dyche’s potential Derby County links:

His name has been mentioned in last few days 😳 https://t.co/6UTG0MwWz4 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 6, 2020

The Burnley boss looks to be drawing near to the end of his tenure.

He’s publicly unhappy with the way the club has been run of late and is dying out for some spending money in the transfer windows.

But the money is still not flowing and now Burnley look set for a relegation battle in the Premier League.

Dyche though – whatever his side’s outcome this year – will remain a renowned manager.

What he’s achieved with the Turf Moor club is respected and he as a manager is likewise. But would he really be on his way to Derby County?

Having moved from the bottom spot with yesterday’s win at Millwall, the omens may be looking up for Rooney and Derby.

But they need a long-term plan.

Many don’t think Rooney is the answer and an appointment like Dyche would be a huge steal – it remains an unlikely happening though, but Derby could yet lure him from this decaying Burnley side given the right offer.