Han-Noah Massengo has made just two Championship appearances under Dean Holden this season – should Lee Johnson hand him a lifeline at Sunderland?

The former Robins boss was yesterday appointed at Sunderland.

He takes over from Phil Parkinson who was sacked last weekend after what’s been another slow start to their League One season.

Johnson then faces the task of taking Sunderland back into the second-tier, and hopefully beyond.

He was in the dugout as his side lost 1-0 to bottom-club Wigan Athletic yesterday and already Johnson seems to have his work cut out, with what is a hugely under-performing Sunderland side.

Fans though remain hopeful that Johnson is indeed the man to take them out of League One, with the January transfer window bound to be a busy one.

One player who Johnson could consider looking at is Massengo.

READ: Lee Johnson claims he had ‘other interest’ before taking Sunderland job

It’s not uncommon for managers to raid their former clubs when landing a new job and one name who sticks out at Ashton Gate is Massengo’s.

Brought to the club by Johnson, Massengo would make 25 Championship appearances in his maiden season in English football, largely impressing as well.

A number of Premier League teams were looking at him, including Arsenal at one point.

But under Holden – and for why, nobody knows – Massengo is an outcast. He’s played just an hour of Championship football all season, having been an unused substitute in most outings.

A loan move for Massengo sounds realistic and with Johnson now up North, Massengo could well join him – it’d be a solid acquisition for Sunderland, and one that Johnson could yet muster up.