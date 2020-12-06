On Saturday Portsmouth ran out comfortable 2-0 winners against promotion rivals Peterborough United.

A second half header from Jack Whatmough and a wonder-strike from Tom Naylor earned The Blue’s three points as fans celebrated their return to Fratton Park.

Here are three things we learnt about Portsmouth from the game:

Pompey may need promotion to hold onto Naylor

The Pompey captain is in the form of his career and after netting his fifth goal in his last seven games, is undoubtedly earning interest from a number of sides.

The club will obviously want their captain to stay but with the League One salary cap in place it may be difficult for the player and club to agree on terms with his contract up at the end of the season.

Because of this, promotion to the Championship might be the only way to ward off suitors and give the player the wage he requests.

Kenny Jackett must put more faith in his subs

With the team two nil up with ten minutes to go you would expect a manager to make changes to safeguard the fitness of key players and give a run out to those on the fringes.

It’s alarming then, that Kenny Jackett chose to make just one substitution out of the allotted five against Peterborough.

READ: Insider claims PL boss has ‘been mentioned’ in Derby County managerial talks

With some of the subs including Rasmus Nicolaisen growing discontent with their lack of playing time, it’s clear Jackett will have to shuffle his pack more often to ensure not only the fitness but also the happiness of his squad.

Fans could change the course of this season

Saturday’s match was the first time fans have been in Fratton Park in nearly nine months. Although it’s unclear how much of the dominate display was down to having support from the stands, it’s important not to dismiss how much of an effect the Portsmouth faithful can have on the rest of the season.

As one of only ten teams in tier two restrictions, Portsmouth must look to use this as an advantage.

Boasting one of the best atmospheres in the league, the Fratton Park support could be the difference between automatic promotion or another year of play-off heartache.