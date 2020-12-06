Nottingham Forest are in turmoil, but manager Chris Hughton isn’t to take all the blame. Still, his appointment remains the wrong one.

Sabri Lamouchi had last season galvanised a Forest side that should’ve claimed their first top-six spot since 2011.

Having drastically lost out to Swansea City at the last, Forest have been ruing ever since. Lamouchi’s side was crashing hard though and even with the experience of Hughton at the helm, their fortunes only worsen.

The Forest of the first-half of last season was exciting.

Lamouchi had brought in and brought about some exciting players who played exciting football – Hughton though is the opposite, and famously so.

In his last position at Brighton, the fans were happy to see the back of him in the end.

His football was so lacklustre that Seagulls fans are seemingly happy being in the same league position as when he left, but under the more youthful watch of Graham Potter.

It was a known fact that Hughton’s football was cut-and-shut, stubborn draws and narrow wins, and it begs the question of whether he really was the right man to take over Lamouchi’s Forest.

Hughton has now overseen 12 games in charge of Forest – winning three, drawing four and losing five – his side have lost four of their last five in the Championship.

What’s more is that they’ve scored just eight goals, but without scoring once in their last five outings.

Given some of the attacking names in this Forest side – Lyle Taylor and Joe Lolley yesterday – it’s hard to see how Forest are the joint-second lowest scorers in the league.

Hughton fended off several names to the Forest job as well, and one of those was former Bournemouth man Eddie Howe.

The 43-year-old was reportedly ‘interested’ in taking up the position and it was a prospective appointment that had excited a lot of Forest fans.

His football at Bournemouth was famously attacking, daring and effective in achieving promotion – he had three of them with the Cherries.

It remains to be seen how Hughton and Forest will fare this season. The club though, despite the deep-rooted and underlying issues going on behind the scenes, seem to have made a wrong appointment with every passing week.

Howe is still an available manager, but it’s only a matter of time before he’s picked up – Forest could live to regret this missed oppurtunity.