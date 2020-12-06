The above picture (main image) is what has gotten Norwich City into hot water with the EFL. Max Aarons’ celebrations after scoring for the Canaries is a breach of Coronavirus regulation.

This has led to, according to Martin Lipton of The Sun, EFL chiefs ordering a “Covid probe.” Aarons’ celebrations came after the Norfolk side came from behind in a late show against Sheffield Wednesday.

Storm before calm before storm – how it unfolded

On paper, it looked to be one of the easier games of Norwich’s season so far. The Canaries, flying high at the top of the Championship table, were facing a Wednesday team scrabbling around in the relegation mire.

However, paper can easily be scrunched up and disposed of and that is how it looked that the game was going. It was scoreless up until the hour mark when Josh Windass (60′) broke the deadlock from an Adam Reach assist.

It was looking to be a vital three points fro an Owls outfit battling relegation fears. However, a quickfire double from Josh Martin (81′) and Aarons (83′), both assisted by Mario Vranic, turned the game on its head – Norwich running out winners.

Aarons celebration and Covid storm

It is Aarons’ celebration, going over to hug a Norwich fan, that is creating a Covid storm. It breaks two of the Government’s directives on ‘Hands, Face, Space’.

The Norwich star is clearly infringing on the two-metre ‘Space’ rule and neither her nor the fan in question are wearing a mask, so breaking the ‘Face’ rule.

This has led to the EFL becoming involved with Lipton quoting an EFL spokesman as saying: “Every club was told about the importance of following Covid regulations and we need to get to the bottom of this very quickly.”

Lipton goes on to add that the EFL spokesman reported: “We will expect a full explanation from Norwich and the players involved.”

Use of the plural ‘players’ more than implies that it is not only Aarons who will be expected to provide mitigating comments, although it is he who is at the forefront of the celebratory infractions.

