Sunderland have turned to Lee Johnson as their new manager. Here are five players he could target for his newly inherited squad this winter-

Liam Walsh, Bristol City

The 23-year-old is a player the new Black Cats boss knows well from his time as manager at Bristol City. Walsh, who was on the books at Everton as a youngster, played a key part in Coventry City’s promotion to the Championship last season during his loan there.



James Bree, Luton Town

He hasn’t been a first-team regular at Kenilworth Road this season and could be linked with a loan switch away in the January transfer window. Johnson crossed paths with him five years ago at Barnsley.

Harry Chapman, Blackburn Rovers

The ex-England youth international would give Sunderland more options and depth going forward. He spent time playing under Johnson at Oakwell and may be available for loan again with his opportunities at Blackburn scarce.

Marley Watkins, Bristol City

He is a player Johnson has had at both Barnsley and Bristol City in the past. The winger is currently on loan at Aberdeen but his stay there expires next month. Could he reunite with his former boss for a third time at the Stadium of Light?

Tyreeq Bakinson, Bristol City

The midfielder would be a decent loan signing for the Black Cats. Bakinson, who is 22 years old, joined the Robins from Luton in 2017 and has been loaned out to Newport County and Plymouth Argyle over recent seasons.

