Southend United’s goal-scoring woes continued on Saturday against Stevenage as they scrapped to a 0-0 draw.

The goalless draw comes as no surprise, either, when you realise that the two sides have scored just 17 goals this season when combining the two tallies.

The draw leaves Mark Molesley’s men nine points adrift of safety and Stevenage two points adrift. The fact is, both sides don’t look like improving anytime soon, especially the Shrimpers.

They must get the transfer embargo lifted in order to even begin considering survival.

With the embargo still not taken away, the Blues can’t register new signings such as Sam Hart and striker Simeon Akinola. Molesley had one of the toughest jobs without the embargo.

Now, as we head into the festive period, with new players still unable to play and the Shrimpers still relying on youth, relegation looms.

The Southend fans once again took to Twitter following the game to air their frustrations:

Imagine hailing a point at Stevenage a good result, thanks Ron for taking this club firmly down the pan 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Matthew Driver (@matthewdriver07) December 5, 2020

A game we easily could’ve won but just no clear cut chances! Get rid of the embargo and get Akinola and Hart in — Matthew marr (@MattyMarr17) December 5, 2020

A proper striker and we win that game with ease. Never looked like conceding. — Jamie (@JamesManktelow) December 5, 2020

Awful, should have scored 3 or 4. — Danny (@DanBasildonBlue) December 5, 2020

A point is certainly better but we have to beat them. We dominate that game from minute one and miss so many clear chances should be winning — Connor (@sufconnor) December 5, 2020

Tough watch that. Must be winning them kind of games. https://t.co/Wx77ZUBEPf — Conor Sammon (@ConorSammon100) December 5, 2020