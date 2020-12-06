Tyreece John-Jules is enjoying life on loan at Doncaster Rovers from Arsenal.

Darren Moore’s side swooped in for him in September and he is reaping the benefits of regular first-team football with the Yorkshire side.

Another goal…

John-Jules, who is 19 years old, made it three goals in eight games in all competitions yesterday with a cool chip in their 2-0 win over Northampton Town.

He is becoming a hit at Donny and will play a key role in their push for the Play-Offs over the festive period.

Promising talent…

John-Jules joined Arsenal as a youngster having previously been on the books at Charlton Athletic. He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners but spent time on loan last season at Lincoln City.

He is now strutting his stuff at the Keepmoat Stadium and is becoming a popular player at Doncaster.

Here is how their fans reacted to his goal yesterday against Northampton-

ITEN Man of the Match: Tyreece John-Jules (@tyreecejj9) A deft finish to give Rovers the lead and allow them to control proceedings thereafter. He put a good shift in and had some other good chances. A welcome return to the starting line up!#DRFC — Into The Empty Net (@DRFC_ITEN) December 5, 2020

JOHN JULES HERO X #DRFC — T (@TGS_98) December 5, 2020

Fingers crossed 🤞 he stays fit and healthy because he's alot better than the alternative imo. — Daniel Rodgers (@Dantheman_RTID) December 6, 2020

Gotta be @tyreecejj9 for man of match he gets my vote 👏🏻 — @claretimms (@claretimms2) December 5, 2020

My striker x — T (@TGS_98) December 5, 2020

Solid player. Bit of everything, hold-up, pace, awareness, finishing. — Ben Smith (@bendrfcsmith97) December 5, 2020

Will Doncaster get in the Play-Offs this season?