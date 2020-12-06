Tyreece John-Jules is enjoying life on loan at Doncaster Rovers from Arsenal. 

Darren Moore’s side swooped in for him in September and he is reaping the benefits of regular first-team football with the Yorkshire side.

Another goal…

John-Jules, who is 19 years old, made it three goals in eight games in all competitions yesterday with a cool chip in their 2-0 win over Northampton Town.

He is becoming a hit at Donny and will play a key role in their push for the Play-Offs over the festive period.

James Chance/Getty Images Sport

Promising talent…

John-Jules joined Arsenal as a youngster having previously been on the books at Charlton Athletic. He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners but spent time on loan last season at Lincoln City.

He is now strutting his stuff at the Keepmoat Stadium and is becoming a popular player at Doncaster.

Here is how their fans reacted to his goal yesterday against Northampton-

Will Doncaster get in the Play-Offs this season?

Yes

No