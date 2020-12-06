‘My striker’- Doncaster Rovers fans rave about on-loan Arsenal man
Tyreece John-Jules is enjoying life on loan at Doncaster Rovers from Arsenal.
Darren Moore’s side swooped in for him in September and he is reaping the benefits of regular first-team football with the Yorkshire side.
Another goal…
John-Jules, who is 19 years old, made it three goals in eight games in all competitions yesterday with a cool chip in their 2-0 win over Northampton Town.
He is becoming a hit at Donny and will play a key role in their push for the Play-Offs over the festive period.
Promising talent…
John-Jules joined Arsenal as a youngster having previously been on the books at Charlton Athletic. He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners but spent time on loan last season at Lincoln City.
He is now strutting his stuff at the Keepmoat Stadium and is becoming a popular player at Doncaster.
Here is how their fans reacted to his goal yesterday against Northampton-
ITEN Man of the Match: Tyreece John-Jules (@tyreecejj9)
A deft finish to give Rovers the lead and allow them to control proceedings thereafter. He put a good shift in and had some other good chances. A welcome return to the starting line up!#DRFC
— Into The Empty Net (@DRFC_ITEN) December 5, 2020
JOHN JULES HERO X #DRFC
— T (@TGS_98) December 5, 2020
Fingers crossed 🤞 he stays fit and healthy because he's alot better than the alternative imo.
— Daniel Rodgers (@Dantheman_RTID) December 6, 2020
Gotta be @tyreecejj9 for man of match he gets my vote 👏🏻
— @claretimms (@claretimms2) December 5, 2020
My striker x
— T (@TGS_98) December 5, 2020
Solid player. Bit of everything, hold-up, pace, awareness, finishing.
— Ben Smith (@bendrfcsmith97) December 5, 2020
Let’s goooooo⚽️🔴⚪️
— milzDRFC26⚽️❤️🤍 (@millieDRFC26) December 5, 2020