Nottingham Forest’s Samba Sow has slated his side’s performance in the defeat at Reading in the Championship yesterday.

Reading were set up for an easy afternoon when Ryan Yates was shown a straight red on 15 minutes.

He’d handled the ball on the line after Brice Samba came and failed to take the loose ball, with Lucas Joao stepping up and scoring the subsequent penalty.

Michael Morrison would double Reading’s lead in the second-half and condemn Forest to their fourth defeat in five Championship outings.

Speaking to nottinghamforest.co.uk after the game, Sow was quick to lament his side’s performance, and overall start to the season:

“It was a difficult afternoon, we lost again and it was difficult with only 10 men,” he said. “Now we just need to look forward, to keep working harder because it is a difficult time. We need to wake up as soon as possible.

“We are professional players and we know that in football, anything can happen.

“If you keep working, if you keep believing, then I am sure that we have enough quality in this squad to get some points. That is why everyone needs to do that, to work harder and think about the next game.”

Chris Hughton’s side drop down to 21st-place of the Championship table with the defeat.

Wycombe Wanderers are just two points from leapfrogging Forest and submitting them into the bottom-three, with Hughton’s side next facing a trip to league leaders Norwich City.

“Nobody could have seen us in the position at the start of the season, but we are in this position, it is the reality, and now we have to be more focused on never giving up and looking forward,” Sow continued.

“It is important for us, for the fans and for the club that we do everything to get the victory as soon as possible.

“It is not easy, but for every team it is the same situation. This is the league, it is the Championship and for sure, it is more difficult for us as we are in this situation.”

The 31-year-old Sow returned to action yesterday having missed the last four outings through injury.

Now in his first full-season with the club, the Mali man could yet have a big part to play in Hughton’s side seeing off relegation into League One.

It’s a desperate time for the club right now, and things only seems to be getting more strenuous for Hughton and his lacklustre players.