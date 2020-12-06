Altrincham have signed ex-Football League man Byron Harrison on a short-term deal, as detailed on their official club website.

The North West side have boosted their attacking options by landing the experienced striker on a free transfer.

Harrison, who is 33 years old, was released by Barrow at the end of last season and has spent the past few months weighing up his options as a free agent.

Altrincham have now handed him an opportunity to get some game time for the next couple of months.

Ex-Barrow…

The forward joined Barrow the summer before last having previously had a spell at Holker Street from 2016 to 2018.

He was prolific for the club during his first stint, scoring 32 goals in 67 games, however he struggled to find the net last term as the Cumbrian side were promoted to the Football League.

Vastly experienced…

Harrison has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date having had spells with the likes of Stevenage, AFC Wimbledon, Cheltenham Town, Chesterfield, Sutton United and Barnet in the past.

New chapter…

He will now be looking ahead to a fresh start at Altrincham and they have made a strong start to life back in the National League. Phil Parkinson’s side are currently sat in 6th in the league after their promotion last term.

Harrison is vastly experienced at that level and could prove to be a shrewd signing. He could make his debut for his new employers against Woking on Tuesday. Their scheduled game yesterday against King’s Lynn was postponed.

Good signing for Alty?