Swansea City, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday are keen on NAC Breda striker Sydney van Hooijdonk, as per Sky Sports Transfer Centre (05.12.20, 18.06).

The forward is attracting plenty of interest from the Championship this winter.

Free to speak…

Van Hooijdonk, who is 20 years old, is out of contract at the end of this season meaning he is free to speak to other clubs in the upcoming January transfer window.

His father, Pierre van Hooijdonk, played for Nottingham Forest and the Reds could try and lure his son to the City Ground. They could do with some reinforcements to their squad after a slow start to the campaign.

The youngster has made 12 appearances in all competitions so far this term, chipping in with eight goals. He is being tipped for a bright future by Breda but could be sold to avoid losing him for nothing in 2021.

He rose up through the youth ranks at VV Beek Vooruit before they swooped to sign him three years ago.

Where to next?

Swansea are currently sat in 4th place and could use the January window to boost their attacking options ahead of a promotion charge in the second-half of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday are bottom of the league and need a striker or two in January to come in and claw them away from relegation danger.

Van Hooijdonk is a name to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and has a decision to make on his future. Could he follow in his father’s footsteps and move to Nottingham Forest?

Who would you join?