QPR manager Mark Warburton is now in his second full-season in charge, but is his time drawing to an end?

The ex-Brentford boss saw his now QPR side taste a third-straight defeat in the Championship yesterday, being beaten 2-0 at Huddersfield Town.

READ: ‘Had plenty of time’, ‘Needs to go’ – Many QPR fans call for change after Huddersfield Town defeat

Now as QPR drop to 17th-place of the table – six points above the drop zone after 16 games of the season – is it time that the board reconsider Warburton’s position?

Here we take a look at three short-term replacements for the under-fire QPR boss:

Nigel Pearson

The ex-Watford boss has been out-of-work since his untimely sacking from Vicarage Road last season.

Now aged 57, Pearson is a classic name in management and has two promotion’s two his name – the 2008/09 League One title with Leicester City, as well as the 2013/14 Championship title.

An expert in guiding teams away from relegation as well, Pearson could make for the perfect man to come in and steady the ship should Warburton get the boot.

Mark Bowen

Appointed Reading boss after interviewing potential candidates for the position himself, Bowen proved a popular choice among Royals fans last season.

He guided them to a comfortable league position in the end and even had them playing nice football at times, before he too was ousted and for no good reason.

READ: Lee Johnson claims he had ‘other interest’ before taking Sunderland job

Reading have seemingly made the right choice, but Bowen has nothing to do with the club anymore. An unlikely candidate for the short-term QPR role, but his Reading trial last season says good things about the one-time QPR caretaker boss.

Paul Cook

Maybe a name who’s looking more to the long-term, but nevertheless, Cook is one of the hottest managers on the market today.

He’s promotion experience with both Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth and has proved himself as a keen evader of relegation with the Latics.

Having left the club following their demise last summer, Cook has been linked with most any and every job. QPR fans would no doubt consider this a good appointment, but the club would have to move fast to secure his services.