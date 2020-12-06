Barnsley-linked striker Mario Balotelli is set to join Monza, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Italy international was linked with a shock move to Oakwell last month, as covered by The72, but a move didn’t materialise in the end.

Balotelli, who is 30 years old, is a free agent after being released by Brescia following their relegation from Serie A last season. He has since been weighing up his options and there was interest from Barnsley in his services.

Their owner, Chien Lee, owned French side Nice when he played there a few years ago and explored the opportunity of a reunion in South Yorkshire.

The forward had spells in his early career at Lumezzane and Inter Milan before first rocking up in England at Manchester City 10 years ago. He went onto play 80 times for the Premier League giants, helping win the league title and FA Cup during his time at the club.

Balotelli then left Manchester in 2013 and had two years at AC Milan before Liverpool brought him back to the North West.

His time at Anfield was short lived though, and he stayed with the Merseyside outfit for just a single campaign before being shipped back on loan to Milan.

Spells at Nice, where he bagged 43 goals in 76 games in all competitions, Marseille and Brescia have followed for the striker. Monza now look poised to be his next club.

They play their football in Serie B and are the home to ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth man Kevin-Prince Boateng.

