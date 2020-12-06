Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said defender Scott Wharton looks to have suffered a “pretty serious injury”.

During Blackburn Rovers’ 2-2 draw with Brentford, academy graduate Scott Wharton was stretchered off the pitch.

The 23-year-old started for Tony Mowbray’s side but was forced off after just 16 minutes. Wharton went down off the ball and took his place on the bench for the second half with the aid of crutches.

“A real, real shame”

Now, an early update has emerged regarding the centre-back’s injury.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers boss Mowbray has said Wharton looks to have suffered a “pretty serious” achilles tendon injury. Here’s what he had to say:

“Achilles tendon. It’s a pretty serious injury. We’ll know more when he’s had a scan.

“It’s a real, real shame for the lad and we hope it’s not as serious as we might think.”

Blackburn’s centre-back options

With Wharton looking set for a stint on the sidelines, Blackburn’s centre-back options are looking limited.

Captain Darragh Lenihan’s sending off forced Ryan Nyambe into centre-back while John Buckley filled in at right-back.

Derrick Williams is closing in on a return to action after a stint on the sidelines, so it will be interesting to see how Rovers line up against Bristol City on Wednesday night.

