National League side Aldershot Town have announced the signing of ex-Bradford City and Peterborough United man Jermaine Anderson.

Following his Bradford City release in the summer, Jermaine Anderson has found himself a new club.

The 24-year-old has penned a short-term deal with National League outfit Aldershot Town.

“A warm welcome”

Upon the announcement of the deal, Anderson spoke to the club’s official website. Speaking about the move ahead of his debut on Saturday afternoon, the former Peterborough United man said:

“I’m happy to be here, it’s been a warm welcome so far.

“To have the fans back [for the match against Dagenham & Redbridge] will add that extra bit and the 12th man so it will definitely be nice to have them there.”

Anderson’s debut was a successful one, ending in a 2-0 win for the Shots. The midfielder came on as a second-half substitute as his new side defeated the Daggers.

Football League pedigree

After dropping out of the top four divisions, Anderson will be hoping to show his experience of the Football League.

The ex-Arsenal youngster notched up 97 appearances for Peterborough, scoring eight goals and laying on eight assists. Anderson also spent a stint on loan with Doncaster Rovers in 2018.

After joining Bradford in January 2019, Anderson featured 12 times across all competitions. In the process, he provided one assist and found the back of the net once.

A point to prove

With a short-term deal secured, Anderson will be looking to impress with Aldershot to either earn a return to the Football League or a longer deal.