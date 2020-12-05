Some things are bigger than sport, much bigger. One of those is playing out on the pitch before games – the taking of a knee to show support and solidarity of football with issues facing people of colour.

The symbolic gesture of ‘taking a knee’ was first popularised by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It was his way of showing both solidarity and raising the profile of police brutality directed at people of colour.

The raised profile of this protest, after high-profile cases such as Philandro Castile and George Floyd, has seen this method of soilidarity and support being shown before football games.

Some Millwall fans boo BLM knee protest – reaction

The above picture shows Millwall players taking a knee as Derby’s Colin Kazim-Richards holds his right arm aloft in a clenched-fist salute. That itself is an old form of solidarity popularised by US sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos on the podium at the Mexico 1968 Olympics.

However, the players’ solidarity with what has become synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement by taking a knee was not well received by certain elements of the Millwall supporter base allowed in the ground this afternoon.

That act of booing, and it must be stressed that is was not ALL of the Millwall fans who were present, is an act that has not gone unnoticed – indeed it has rippled beyond these shores. Publications such as Associated Press and Bleacher Report have reported on the dissent shown.

Football fans react after section of Millwall support boo taking knee gesture

There is no defence for the Millwall fans who booed as the players took the knee. Many might find the act has gone on too long – that is an opinion (though not one I agree with). To boo the act of solidarity as it is happening goes beyond that. No place for it in football grounds — Matthew Haley (@mattyh47) December 5, 2020

Folk can boo kneeling if they want, but if you think anyone’s buying that millwall are down the pub discussing critical race theory and Marxism then they’re as dim as they come across — euan_cfc (@euan__cfc) December 5, 2020

Millwall fans have waited 6 months to get to see their team, first thing they do is boo the knee Gammons — Kyle (@Kyledcfc18) December 5, 2020

Millwall fans waited 6 months to watch their team play football and the first thing they do is boo the players for taking the knee. Never tell me that this country isn’t racist. — Nasir (@LFCNxsir) December 5, 2020

Lot of people saying Millwall fans’ boos are a response to football becoming politicised. Presumably they are all dead set against poppies on shirts as well? — Alan Smith (@alansmith90) December 5, 2020

The taking of the knee is to support injustice and inequality in the world and the game, not specifically to support BLM the political movement. To boo that gesture is incredibly sad. It's not just Millwall btw it's society as a whole. There is work to do and people to educate — Joe Vines (@JosephVines) December 5, 2020

#Millwall fans boo'd players taking the knee in support of BLM. Apparently they hate BLM for being a #marxist organisation.

Millwall fans of course are known for their anti-marxist stances. It's common knowledge that to get into the Bushwackers you need to have read Das Kapital. — Copium Distributor 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@Dwanverk) December 5, 2020

The first thing that Millwall fans do after months of waiting to see a game is boo their own team as they take a knee. "There's no place for it in football" A public stage is the exact place for it. It's their racism that has no place in football or anywhere else. — BehindTheGorillini (@Really_DJG) December 5, 2020

Entertained by Millwall fans being livid at criticism. They believe it’s a free country and they should be able to boo players for anti-racism campaigning. Don’t they spot the irony? Of being angry at someone (essentially) booing them for booing the players! — Katie Wright (@KatieWright_bbc) December 5, 2020

Perhaps we were better off without fans at games after all – Millwall fans boo players taking a knee at kickoff https://t.co/3OlX3dt4lz — James Debate (@James_Debate) December 5, 2020

What happened at Millwall I fear could create a lot of toxic atmospheres when all fans are allowed back. If you want to Boo players taking the knee why should that make you angry. You’ll still get to see the game. As a fan why can’t you just respect the players decision to do it. — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) December 5, 2020