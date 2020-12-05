Some things are bigger than sport, much bigger. One of those is playing out on the pitch before games – the taking of a knee to show support and solidarity of football with issues facing people of colour.

The symbolic gesture of ‘taking a knee’ was first popularised by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It was his way of showing both solidarity and raising the profile of police brutality directed at people of colour.

The raised profile of this protest, after high-profile cases such as Philandro Castile and George Floyd, has seen this method of soilidarity and support being shown before football games.

Jacques Feeney/Getty Images Sport

The above picture shows Millwall players taking a knee as Derby’s Colin Kazim-Richards holds his right arm aloft in a clenched-fist salute. That itself is an old form of solidarity popularised by US sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos on the podium at the Mexico 1968 Olympics.

However, the players’ solidarity with what has become synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement by taking a knee was not well received by certain elements of the Millwall supporter base allowed in the ground this afternoon.

That act of booing, and it must be stressed that is was not ALL of the Millwall fans who were present, is an act that has not gone unnoticed – indeed it has rippled beyond these shores. Publications such as Associated Press and Bleacher Report have reported on the dissent shown.

