Brentford were forced to settle for a point after Jacob Davenport equalised late on for Blackburn Rovers in a 2-2 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Goals were expected in West London with the Bees and Rovers having already shared 51 goals between them, and Saturday’s game lived up to expectations in that regard.

Ivan Toney and Sergi Canos were on target for the hosts, but goals from Joe Rothwell and Davenport meant the spoils were shared.

Blackburn ‘bogey’ tag continues

Saturday’s draw means Brentford have now managed just one win in their last nine meetings with Rovers.

That victory saw the west Londoners claim a 5-2 victory, which included a goal from Canos, a brace from Ollie Watkins, along with a goal each from Neal Maupay and Said Benrahma.

They were just three minutes away from securing a second win in this barren run when Davenport struck – replicating last season’s scoreline at Griffin Park in February.

Brentford’s next opportunity to improve this record comes when they head to Ewood Park in March.

Thompson ‘not ready’ for the Championship

Dominic Thompson was brought onto the pitch for only his third league appearance of the season, but his performance drew plenty of criticism from the Brentford supporters.

The 20-year-old was brought on in the 81st minute in place of Rico Henry, but Thomas Frank was widely criticised on Twitter for bringing on the youngster and many fans believe he is not ready for Championship football.

Canos getting back up to speed

Frank heaped praise on winger Sergi Canos, as the Spaniard netted his first goal of the season in today’s draw and expressed his delight at the player’s remarkable recovery from a long-term knee injury.

The Dane hopes this will be a key turning point in his recovery, and that Canos can kick on following the goal.

“Sergi was on fire today. He is one of the players that some fans love him and some don’t – depending on if we’re winning or losing,” he told West London Sport.

“But he’s been out for 12 months and is still coming back from his injury. I’ve played him a lot to hopefully get him up to speed and he is in his best fitness ever in his career.

“These offensive players need that bit of confidence and hopefully that goal can give him a massive boost.”