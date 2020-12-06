Sheffield Wednesday slipped back to the foot of the Championship table after a 2-1 defeat to table-topping Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The hosts wiped out the lead given to Wednesday by Josh Windass through goals from Josh Martin and Max Aarons.

Here at 3 things we learned from Saturday’s encounter in Norfolk.

Owls lack confidence

Tony Pulis felt the 2-1 defeat was a harsh reflection on his side’s endeavours against the high-flying Canaries and bemoaned a number of wasted chances when his team were 1-0 to the good.

The Owls have now gone six games without a victory after registering just two wins so far this season and Pulis believes his side currently lack the belief to kill off games.

“I think the lads do suffer with a little bit of a lack of confidence but that will come with winning games,” he told swfc.co.uk.

“And today, we should not have lost this game but it’s a team not used to grinding games out, but as the confidence builds, so will results.”

Withdrawal of Windass piles on the pressure

Many Wednesday fans were left aggrieved by the withdrawal of Windass in favour of defender Liam Palmer with 25 minutes still to play at Carrow Road.

Pulis’s idea to protect what they had didn’t seem to go down well with the Hillsborough faithful, who were bemused by the decision to take their frontman off so early in the game.

But the goal will at least give Windass confidence heading into a gruelling festive period, with this header only his second league goal of the campaign and a first since a 2-0 win at Cardiff City on the opening day of the season.



Reach and Harris thriving under Pulis

Despite an ultimately frustrating day, two of the main positives were the performances of Adam Reach and Kadeem Harris.

Reach left Carrow Road with an assist after providing a sumptuous cross for Windass to head home his third goal of the season in all competitions.

Harris was a constant nuisance to the Norwich defence throughout the game and came close to adding his name to the scoresheet when Michael McGovern kept out his shot at the near post.