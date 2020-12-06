Blackburn Rovers’ resilience once again proved vital in a 2-2 draw against Brentford. Despite going down to 10 men in the first half, Rovers stayed in the game before netting a late equaliser.

Jacob Davenport’s 87th-minute goal ensured a point for Rovers in one of the toughest away fixtures of the season. Many teams will be happy to come away from Brentford with a point with 11 men, let alone 10 for an entire half.

The earning of the point further backs Blackburn’s playoff credentials. They may be outsiders, but today’s game proved they are capable of pulling off the shock of the season.

Darragh Lenihan mistakes proving costly

With his side one goal to the good, and looking fairly comfortable, Darrah Lenihan’s mistake-prone nature once again proved costly.

This time, it came in the 36th minute when the defender brought down Ivan Toney to gift Brentford a chance to equalise from the spot- an opportunity Toney happily took.

The equalising goal was one of two blows dealt to Mowbray’s side, however, with Lenihan also receiving a straight red card.

The defender’s place in the team will gradually begin to be questioned as the mistakes continue to arrive to cost Rovers crucial points.

Goalscoring capabilities proving vital

Defensively, having conceded 19 goals in 16 games this season, Rovers can be questioned. At the other end, however, there are no doubts about their capabilities- as proven in today’s game.

Even when down to 10 men, they still managed to rescue a late draw. The two goals scored takes their tally to 31 for the season- the most in the division.

And, as the goals continue to come in abundance, the talk of the playoffs will only increase. Today’s point takes them to within two points of the all-important places.

Joe Rothwell wondergoal highlights his ability

Most of Blackburn’s goals have come through the frontline this season. Adam Armstrong alone has netted 14 goals in 16 games. But, it was Joe Rothwell who unexpectedly stole the spotlight against Brentford.

His wondergoal to open proceedings has been labelled as the goal of the season by some fans. The midfielder skipped past four players before curling into the near post to score his first goal of the season.

Perhaps we’ll see the midfielder appear on the scoresheet more often now he has opened his account for the season.