One of the by-products of Leeds United being promoted to the Premier League was that the jump in competition made it more difficult for the club’s youngsters to get first-team football.

That made it necessary for the many highly-touted youngsters at Elland Road to look to take opportunities elsewhere. One such youngster is Alfie McCalmont – he’s taking his chances in League Two with Oldham Athletic.

Alfie McCalmont – from Leeds United to Oldham Athletic

Thirsk-born 20-year-old McCalmont is one of United’s brightest prospects. He picked up the academy Player of the Year last season. He’s been regularly playing up a group in terms of the sides he turns out for with the Whites.

He’s not made the breakthrough into the first-team picture like many of his peers have at Elland Road – featuring in just two Carabao Cup games. Still, he’s impressed enough to win a first full international cap for Northern Ireland.

A loan move to Oldham, managed by former Leeds player Harry Kewell, has seen the youngster begin to get that first-team experience that has eluded him in LS11.

So far, the young midfielder has made 10 appearances for the Latics across all competitions. He has impressed with his displays and added his first League Two goal to go alongside a brace from the EFL Trophy against Bradford City.

Leeds United and Oldham fans praise McCalmont as he opens league account

Alfie McCalmont scoring for Oldham, nice one kid #lufc — LUFC OZZY (@AdamOzzy) December 5, 2020

Get in mccalmont lad! First senior career goal 👌 https://t.co/D4SoU4hpBH — Danny Cullen (@Dannycullen1994) December 5, 2020

McCalmont just scored his first senior goal 👍👍 — BrettStorey (@BrettStorey73) December 5, 2020

He has also gotten heaps of praise from Oldham fans after today’s performance and goal.

Give it give it give it to Alfie McCalmont, pass him the ball and watch him score all the goals #oafc — Luke Harrison (@lukedharrison) December 5, 2020

McCalmont absolutely brilliant today.#oafc — Chris Williams (@chriswilliamsfc) December 5, 2020