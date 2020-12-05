Many questioned whether Wayne Rooney could succeed in the dugout at Derby County. Those initial doubters are now being proved wrong, however, following his first win today against Milwall.

The victory saw the Rams extend their unbeaten run to three games with two previous draws before today’s game. Against Milwall, Rooney’s Derby side looked more resilient than they have all season, resulting in the keeping of a clean sheet.

Jason Knight’s goal in the 69th minute proved to be the winner to top off a solid afternoon’s work. The victory sees Derby move into 23rd and just three points from safety.

Return of defensive resilience

Many Rams fans will be quick to praise the attacking play which saw their side secure the three points. But, it is the return of defensive resilience which laid the groundwork for the all-important victory.

Since Rooney transitioned from the pitch to the dugout, his side have conceded just two goals in three games. To put this stat into context, three games before the transition, the Rams had conceded six goals.

It is the return of defensive stability that could see the Manchester United legend secure the job at Pride Park on a permanent basis.

Derby proving goal-scoring capabilities

Despite only winning 1-0, it has to be said that Derby are proving their attacking capabilities. Jason Knight’s first goal of the season also proves that the Rams have goalscorers ready to step up from midfield.

Again, like the aforementioned defensive stat, since Rooney’s arrival, the improvement in the final third has been clear. Prior to the ex-Manchester United forward’s transition to the technical area, Derby had scored just 5 goals in eight games.

In their last three games, however, with Rooney in charge, the Rams have scored on three occasions.

Rooney could be the man for the job

Many were quick to question Rooney’s ability to take charge at Pride Park. But, if his temporary time in the dugout is anything to go by, he is more than ready to take the job on a permanent basis.

The fact he has been a teammate of the Derby players, too, means he doesn’t need that time to adjust and get to know the players- making him the perfect candidate for the job.