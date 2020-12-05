Brentford drew 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, as the Championship’s two in-form sides shared the spoils in West London.

The result extends the Bees’ unbeaten run to nine games, but there was definitely a feeling of frustration among the home fans when Jacob Davenport struck late on to claim a point for Rovers.

Joe Rothwell put the Lancashire side ahead with 19 minutes played, but Tony Mowbray’s side were down to ten men when Darragh Lenihan was shown a straight red card after bringing down Ivan Toney.

READ: Lee Johnson claims he had ‘other interest’ before taking Sunderland job

The hosts looked to have made their one-man advantage count when Toney equalised from the penalty spot and then took the lead through Sergi Canos, before Davenport gave the visitors the last word in the 87th minute.

One of the main talking points was the performance of 20-year-old Dominic Thompson, with the defender coming off the bench to make only his third league appearance of the season, and many fans feel he isn’t ready for Championship football.

See what they had to say on Twitter below:

Dom Thompson really isn’t very good at football. — Emma 💕 (@EmmaBfc90) December 5, 2020

Get the canos change he was spent but taking of Henry and da silva bad decision we were well on top there 2 points chucked away there. Dom Thompson is not ready to play at this level yet. Thomas Thomas Thomas why why why. 😡😤😡😤 — Matthew Hill (@Matthew59756654) December 5, 2020

Dominic Thompson needs to go on loan to Boreham Wood — Ben (@BenPlumb97) December 5, 2020

Dom Thompson out — James (@japortre) December 5, 2020

TF lost us those 2 points. Thompson is not good enough yet and Ghoddos offers nothing. TF steals a draw from the jaws of victory 🤬 — Roy Beckerson (@roypsb) December 5, 2020