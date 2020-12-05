Huddersfield Town took a convincing 2-0 win over QPR at the John Smith’s stadium to move up to 13th in the Championship league table.

Carlos Corberan’s side were very impressive and deserving of their victory.

3 things we learned about Huddersfield Town after their win over QPR

Here are three things we learned from their victory today.

They’ve missed Pipa

Today Spanish right back Pipa returned to the side, and it’s no coincidence the Terriers were fantastic in his return.

The former Espanyol defender has such an influence on the team, both in attack, and defence. So his return to the team was a massive boost for Corberan today. And while the Terriers goals came from the left side, his contribution on the right today can’t go unnoticed.

Josh Koroma is the Karlan Grant replacement

Questions were asked when the Terriers let go of their star player Karlan Grant over the summer.

A lot of people were questioning were the Terriers source of goals would come after his departure, up stepped Josh Koroma.

The former Leyton Orient man was with Huddersfield last season, but failed to score in his limited opportunities last season. His improvements over the summer under new coach, Corberan have been massive. Today he scored his fifth goal of the season, and is well on his way to scoring double figures this season.

Their striker problems remain unsolved

While Josh Koroma has provided a much needed source of goals for the Yorkshire side.

They are clearly having problems with their strikers.

Today was another goalless display from Frazier Campbell who has only three goals to his name this season, while summer addition Danny Ward, is yet to get off the mark since his return.

If Huddersfield’s strikers could add more goals to their games, Huddersfield would be in a much better position in the league table.

If Huddersfield can put in more displays like their win today, and less performances like the one in their defeat at Cardiff mid week, they could have a really good season. #When they’re on form, Huddersfield are just about as good as anyone in the league this season. If they can find that level more often, they’ll cause just about anyone problems this season.