Norwich City beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in the Championship today.

As The Canaries so often managed to do at this level, Norwich City left it late to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 – with goals coming from Josh Martin and Max Aarons.

Norwich still have the determination to win games late on

This win against Wednesday can join the long list of clubs that Norwich have beaten with vital goals coming late on. From Rotherham away; to Wycombe, Swansea and Birmingham at home. Norwich live and breathe winning games in the last ten minutes of a game and today is no different.

Vrancic is a must-start player

Mario Vrancic will take much of the credit for today’s win, and rightfully so. The Bosnian created both goals in the space of three minutes. His assists highlighted his positional awareness and intelligence both on and off of the ball.

Time and time again Vrancic has come up with the goods for the The Canaries, but is often left on the bench for the following game. However, this display shows perfectly that when Norwich are behind in games, he can be the man to get them out of difficult situations.

Not only did he come up with the crucial assists to change the game. Vrancic was also praised for making a last-ditch tackle late in the game to ensure that Norwich would keep all three points. Highlighting his class and focus at both ends of the pitch.

No push-overs despite the long list of injuries

The list of injuries for Norwich City will be seriously concerning for the fans. With players like Tim Krul, Onel Hernandez, Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell all out of action.

Alongside that, the side have dropped points in their last 2 outings against Luton Town and Coventry City.

However, this performance should reassure City fans that despite the long list of players missing, they still have the fight and gut determination to win games. Despite Wednesday sitting bottom of the league, this should be a confidence-boosting result as their injured-players slowly return to full fitness in the next few weeks.