Rotherham United are hovering just above the Sky Bet Championship danger zone. They sit in 20th place on 13 points – just three points and goal difference clear of the drop zone.

They faced Coventry City today, a side just one place and four points above them in the table. It was hardly what could be called a ‘six-pointer’ but it was a game that could have seen the Millers chase down their opponents and place more distance between themselves and the bottom three.

It wasn’t to be; Rotherham losing 2-0 on their travels.

Coventry 3 – 1 Rotherham – how it unfolded

In a game where only a single place and four points separated both sides, you’d be excused for thinking that this would be an ‘in-the-trenches’ type of game.

However, Rotherham were hit with a quickfire, blitzkreig 1-2 from the Sky Blues. Maxime Biamou (6′) opened the scoring from a Tyler Walker assist – Biamou’s second goal of the season.

Walker (12′) scored the second of Coventry’s early goals to notch up his third of the season and set Mark Robins’ side on their way to a vital three points.

Coventry weren’t quite done and young Norwegian, Leo Ostigard (72′) scoring a third Sky Blues goal which proved to be the cherry-on-top of their performance.

There was just enough time for the Millers to pull one back, Daniel Barlaser acoring his 3rd goal of the season.

Three things we learned about the Millers in 3-1 defeat

1. 1/3 in and a long way to go: 16 games into the 2020/21 campaign and Rotherham need to get going. The games come thick and fast and if form isn’t turned around then it could be a more sobering tune being played around the turn of the new year.

2. Like Star Wars – there is a new hope: The Millers are by no means a bad side. They can mix it with most teams on their day. The trouble is, they just need to find what that day is and when they need to apply it. If not, then the days will run out very quickly and they’ll be chasing results.



3. This was the level that Rotherham need to avoid: Losing is bad for any side; losing like the Millers did against Coventry is the baseline they should work from. With an upcoming game against high-flying Watford, a reaction is needed. Paul Warne’s men have only picked up four points from the last 21 available.

