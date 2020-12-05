Norwich City beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in the Championship today, owing to a quickfire double late on.

Tony Pulis looked set for his first win as Wednesday boss when Josh Windass converted a fine Adam Reach cross for 1-0.

Soon after scoring though, Windass would be brought off for Liam Palmer – a decision which confused and angered a lot of Wednesday fans.

Norwich grew right into the game after that and would go on to score twice in quick succession – Josh Martin the first and Max Aaron the winner with five minutes to play.

After the final whistle, former Norwich City favourite Darren Huckerby took to Twitter, with this message for Windass’ father – the infamous Hull City hero, Dean Windass.

@DWindass10 thought your lad was excellent today, lead the line well, great finish for his goal, strange decision taking him off when they did, invited even more pressure 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Darren Huckerby (@hucks6dh6) December 5, 2020

Huckerby – now aged 44 – was best known his his Norwich City spell.

Now academy coach with the Canaries, Huckerby had represented the likes of Coventry City, Leeds United and Manchester City before joining Norwich in 2003.

There, he would spend the next five years, making 174 league appearances for the club and scoring 36 goals.

The win keeps Norwich at the top of the Championship table after their midweek loss at Luton Town.

Daniel Farke’s side have a one point lead over 2nd-place Bournemouth and with Reading right behind on goal difference after their win over Nottingham Forest today.

Next up for Norwich City is the midweek visit of Chris Hughton’s Forest side.