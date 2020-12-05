Sheffield Wednesday dropped to the bottom of the Championship table after letting a one-goal lead slip to lose 2-1 to Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Wednesday headed into the game on the back of four draws in their last five games, but suffered a seventh defeat in 16 games after Josh Windass’ opener was overturned following goals from Josh Martin and Max Aarons.

Windass headed home Adam Reach’s cross to break the deadlock before Martin netted his first senior goal and Max Aarons fired in a late winner for Norwich.

The result leaves the Owls with 9 points from 16 games, four adrift of safety and Nottingham Forest in 21st place.

One of the main talking points among the Wednesday faithful was Tony Pulis’ decision to take off goalscorer Windass in the 66th minute for defender Liam Palmer, deemed to be a negative move with the Owls on course for a surprise 1-0 victory at the time.

See what fans had to say below:

1-1 Palmer switches off and let’s the ball go through and it’s put in the net by Martin. Very poor from Palmer who came on for Windass not to long ago. #SWFC — Football Opinions (@Jay24442929) December 5, 2020

We should have been 2 up anyway. Why oh why was it Pelupessy in the box with Windass on the bench? #SWFC — Andre Hill (@ChurwellOwl) December 5, 2020

Taking windass off was the turning point #SWFC — Mike Relf (@relfmj) December 5, 2020

Bringing Palmer on 65 mins for Windass!? Rather than try and get the second well Pulis has to take the responsibility for this one! #swfc — Alex Croft (@acroftie) December 5, 2020

Taking Windass off very questionable when out of everyone he’s had the past three weeks off!!!!! #swfc — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) December 5, 2020

Absolutely gutted 😞 played very well against top of league well done lads & well done to windass. Pulis has done something to our team seen improvements in the last 3games 👏 only thing today I think windass should have stayed on 💙 @swfc @WindassJnr @TheStarOwls #swfc https://t.co/6W1STeArXQ — livelaughlove (@livelaughluv006) December 5, 2020