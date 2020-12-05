Following a 1-0 victory over Millwall, Derby County fans have heaped the praise on the current man in charge, Wayne Rooney.

Since the ex-Manchester United man took to the technical area, the Ram have enjoyed a three game unbeaten run with two draws and one win.

It has to be said, his transition from the pitch to the dugout has seen plenty of improvement from Derby.

As each game without defeat arrives, too, Rooney’s chances of securing the job on a permanent bases will only increase.

The win takes the Rams to 23rd and just three points away from safety.

A few weeks ago, Derby’s situation looked miserable.

Now, with one swift managerial change, they look ready to compete again and, at the very least, survive in the Championship.

Following the victory, the fans were quick to praise Rooney on Twitter who many believe deserves the job on a permanent basis after impressing so much since taking to the technical area.

To be fair to Rooney. 1 win 2 draws in his 3 games in charge. Yeah we should have beaten Coventry and Wycombe but would Cocu have won them? Onwards and upwards!!! #dcfc — Karl Cook 🐑 (@CookieDCFC93) December 5, 2020

3 points & a win @ last, well done @dcfcofficial #dcfc #dcfcfans @ of course @WayneRooney #rooney so proud, now we build, unbeaten under Wayne Rooney as Interim Manager pic.twitter.com/GJ9SMDXvm6 — Will MacGregor (@WillMacGregorCS) December 5, 2020

Finally!!! It wasn’t pretty but a wins a win job done undefeated in 3 under Rooney #dcfc #dcfcfans — 🎙The Ramswriter Podcast🎙 (@ramswriter) December 5, 2020

Rooney may not be everyone’s 1st choice as Manager but.. – 3 games unbeaten (DDW) which is better than Cocu this season of (DDD) – Improved defence with only 2 conceded in last 3 games Rooney needs time like any other Manager but his 1st attempt has had limited support #dcfc — The Wandering Ram 🐑 (@thewanderingram) December 5, 2020