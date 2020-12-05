A last-gasp Ollie Norburn penalty for Shrewsbury Town earned a point against Charlton Athletic this afternoon.

Lee Bowyer’s side travelled to New Meadow looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to MK Dons at home.

Pegged back…

The Addicks looked set for a valuable three points with Ben Watson giving them the lead on 71 minutes. However, they were pegged back by Steve Cotterill’s Shrews.

Charlton have won one in five games since the international break last month. Beforehand they were in red hot form but have started to see their performances stutter.

Still in Play-Offs…

The London club remain in the Play-Offs in 6th place but have Accrington Stanley breathing down their necks now.

They are disappointed after Shrewsbury’s last goal but have the opportunity to respond with their next two games being back-to-back home fixtures against AFC Wimbledon and Bristol Rovers.

Here is how their fans reacted to their result today-

Embarrassing from Bowyer. Love the bloke but this is another shocker. #cafc https://t.co/oFwT6g0gS5 — Jake (@smellsley) December 5, 2020

What’s changed since we went on that run? #cafc — Char🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@wheelercafc) December 5, 2020

To many pedestrians in this Charlton squad and lacking a cutting edge in pretty much every department. At the moment no chance of going up. January could be interesting. #cafc — Jon Campbell (@JonWhoopa88) December 5, 2020

I'm definitely not Bowyer out but he has made some really strange selection and substitute decisions lately, too much chopping and changing, play your best 11 in most games and rotate later in the season, too many sideways/backwards passes. #cafc — Nigel McCarthy (@nigel_mccarthy) December 5, 2020

Cannot keep using the excuses, we are playing catch up, as we should be improving now but are actually going backwards against the poorest sides in the league #cafc — Simon Bruce (@Bruce21Simon) December 5, 2020

Something has to change #cafc — Mark Hadley (@MarkHadley22) December 5, 2020

Everyone saying for bowyer to be sacked need to think again #cafc — Len (@MonkLennie) December 5, 2020

Happy with the point, Charlton fans?