A last-gasp Ollie Norburn penalty for Shrewsbury Town earned a point against Charlton Athletic this afternoon. 

Lee Bowyer’s side travelled to New Meadow looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to MK Dons at home.

Pegged back…

The Addicks looked set for a valuable three points with Ben Watson giving them the lead on 71 minutes. However, they were pegged back by Steve Cotterill’s Shrews.

Charlton have won one in five games since the international break last month. Beforehand they were in red hot form but have started to see their performances stutter.

Still in Play-Offs…

The London club remain in the Play-Offs in 6th place but have Accrington Stanley breathing down their necks now.

They are disappointed after Shrewsbury’s last goal but have the opportunity to respond with their next two games being back-to-back home fixtures against AFC Wimbledon and Bristol Rovers.

