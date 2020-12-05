Bradford City, like a punch-drunk boxer, have been up against the ropes and in danger of being knocked clean out. Last time out the Bantams suffered their third loss on the trot.

That brought City fans flocking to Twitter in anger as they sought answers. Today’s game at Valley Parade was an opportunity for the West Yorkshire side to sort this out and put things right.

However, things did not plan out as they might have been wanting them to.

Bradford 0 – 1 Carlisle – how it unfolded

It was a much better performance by the Bantams against a high-flying Carlisle United side. The West Yorkshire club fronted up to a difficult task but, brutally, there are no points for performances.

It was an even first-half display and City more than played their part in that. Both sides went at each other, at it was 0-0 at half-time.

City were undone by Us defender Rhys Bennett (57′) who scored his 3rd goal of the season to put the Cumbrians ahead. It was a lead that lasted the game and was enough to see Carlisle maintain 4th place. For home side City, it was a defeat that dropped them into the relegation places.

Three things we learned about the Bantams in 3-1 defeat

1. 1/3 in and things are bad: The season is 1/3 through and already Bradford City are looking bad. Indeed, it can be said that things are looking worse. They are in the bottom two on goal-difference – reprieved Stevenage a goal better off than the Bantams.

2. Luck needs to change and it needs to be quick: Today’s 1-0 loss was a creditable performance against a good Carlisle side. The thing with ‘credit’ is that you have things ‘on tick’ and what City need is full ownership and fast. The Bantams simply must get some points and get them quick before a canker sets in and works itself deeper.

3. McCall must change his mindset: Stuart McCall has given radio interview after radio interview and has reiterated that he is loathe to bring in free agent players due to fitness concerns. He says such players need to get up to match speed. The trouble is, the longer he prevaricates on this, the more dire the situation could get. You cannot dig yourself out of quicksand with a shovel – no matter how fast you dig.

Will Bradford City survive this season or are the Bantams non-league bound?