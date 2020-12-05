Norwich City left it extremely late to turn around the 1-0 deficit to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.

An inspired late performance from the Canaries sealed all three points as they added to woes for The Owls.

Two incredibly smart assists from Mario Vrancic were crucial, saving the day for Norwich as they return to the top of the league.

His assists paved the way for Josh Martin to score, just 2 minutes after coming on for Daniel Farke’s side. Followed up by an 84th minute winner from an unlikely source in right back Max Aarons.

However, it will be the Bosnian midfielder who leaves the game with much of the applauds.

With City fans rushing to Twitter to express their love for the player.

Today, Vrancic showed why he is indeed a ‘wonderful player’, having helped open what was an impressively defensive Tony Pulis side with his creativity and intelligence:

Mario Vrancic is such a wonderful footballer, 2 assists to help us win another game, what a player👌 #ncfc pic.twitter.com/etFbq57LJv — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) December 5, 2020

Take a bow, Mario Vrancic. What a player #canarycall — RES Leighton (@leightonc) December 5, 2020

Football tweet… Super Mario Vrancic with 2 absolutely DELICIOUS assists in a couple of minutes. Stunning. Norwich you late late winning beauties! #Norwich #NCFC 💛💚💛💚 pic.twitter.com/LagOthqfNU — Graham Bunting (@GrahamBuntingUK) December 5, 2020

Said it before, and I’ll say it again, Mario Vrančić HAS to be in this #ncfc team. Sees things that other players at this level can’t! Absolute genius for both goals👏 — Andy Ward (@AndyWardITV) December 5, 2020

Boom! A 19 and 20-year-old save the day for #NCFC, great stuff, needed urgency from Max, but Mario Vrancic, that is superb 🔐 Stay on the front foot, keep Wednesday pinned back, attack the best form of defence against this pragmatic Pulis side. — David Freezer (@davefreezer) December 5, 2020

What a footballer Mario Vrancic is. Two goals, two unbelievable passes. Take a bow son. #NCFC — Connor Southwell (@cjsouthwell1902) December 5, 2020