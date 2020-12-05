Norwich City left it extremely late to turn around the 1-0 deficit to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1. 

An inspired late performance from the Canaries sealed all three points as they added to woes for The Owls.

Two incredibly smart assists from Mario Vrancic were crucial, saving the day for Norwich as they return to the top of the league.

His assists paved the way for Josh Martin to score, just 2 minutes after coming on for Daniel Farke’s side. Followed up by an 84th minute winner from an unlikely source in right back Max Aarons.

However, it will be the Bosnian midfielder who leaves the game with much of the applauds.

With City fans rushing to Twitter to express their love for the player.

Today, Vrancic showed why he is indeed a ‘wonderful player’, having helped open what was an impressively defensive Tony Pulis side with his creativity and intelligence: