Hull City drew 1-1 with Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this afternoon. 

The League One table toppers had to settle for just a draw after a tight encounter against the U’s.

Fans back…

Karl Robinson’s side were winning at half-time after James Henry gave them the lead in front of 2,000 of their supporters.

However, the Tigers pegged them back in the second-half through a sweet left-footed strike by Greg Docherty.

Poor call…

It could have been more for the visitors though as just before he scored, Docherty was clean through but the referee, Andy Woolmer, called play back for a free-kick for Hull.

This left Grant McCann’s side fuming and they couldn’t find a winner in the closing stages.

Hull remain top of the table and are two points ahead of Lincoln City, who beat Rochdale away today.

Here is how the Tigers fans reacted on Twitter to the referee’s performance against Oxford-

Happy with the draw, City fans?

Yes

No