Hull City drew 1-1 with Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this afternoon.

The League One table toppers had to settle for just a draw after a tight encounter against the U’s.

Fans back…

Karl Robinson’s side were winning at half-time after James Henry gave them the lead in front of 2,000 of their supporters.

However, the Tigers pegged them back in the second-half through a sweet left-footed strike by Greg Docherty.

Poor call…

It could have been more for the visitors though as just before he scored, Docherty was clean through but the referee, Andy Woolmer, called play back for a free-kick for Hull.

This left Grant McCann’s side fuming and they couldn’t find a winner in the closing stages.

Hull remain top of the table and are two points ahead of Lincoln City, who beat Rochdale away today.

Here is how the Tigers fans reacted on Twitter to the referee’s performance against Oxford-

One of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen in a professional football match🤯🤯🤯 — Alex Fletcher (@Alex_Fletcher91) December 5, 2020

Absolute joke of a decision — Tjpcougar (@Tjpcougar1) December 5, 2020

This referee doesn’t seem to understand advantage rule. Hull were clear through one on one. #hcafc — James (@Jhanwell92) December 5, 2020

How can you actually not see that? We’re clear through on goal does the referee not know about the advantage? #hcafc — jack 🎗 (@JackRedshaw17) December 5, 2020

Is that not the most ridiculous piece of refereeing you’ve ever seen? Wouldn’t even happen at Sunday league #hcafc — Tommy Palmer (@tommypalmerrr) December 5, 2020

Worst referee decision I’ve seen for years. Absolutely dreadful. #hcafc — Hull City News🎗️ (@HullCityStats) December 5, 2020

That’s one of the most clueless bits of refereeing I’ve ever witnessed. #hcafc — Kendrew (@JoshKendrew) December 5, 2020

I have just seen one of the worse pieces of refereeing in football history. #hcafc — Chris Whiting (@Whiting9) December 5, 2020

Happy with the draw, City fans?