Following a 2-2 draw to Brentford in which Darragh Lenihan received a straight red card for bringing down Ivan Toney in the box, Blackburn Rovers fans have been quick to slate the defender.

The incident not only led to a red card, but also the Brentwood equaliser. Ivan Toney, having been failed, stepped up to convert the spot kick with ease to the delight of the returning fans.

In the end, it was a disappointing day for Rovers, who started well and initially took the lead through Joe Rothwell’s brilliant strike.

However, once down to 10 men, the away side never really recovered- resulting in what could have so easily been an afternoon to forget but for a late equaliser.

The result leaves Blackburn ninth and three points away from the playoff places. Perhaps today’s result was a reality check for Tony Mowbray and his side.

Meanwhile, Brentford, go sixth- just four points off the top spot.

Rovers fans were quick to aim their anger towards the sent off Lenihan on Twitter:

Liability that lenihan — Graham (@Graham71172472) December 5, 2020

He was a red card waiting to happen today. A few of them were — Aldo 🍺⚽️🏇🏌🏻‍♂️ (@westywaldo) December 5, 2020

Brainless from Lenihan yet again 🙄🙄🙄 — Sam Hindle (@Shmindle_92) December 5, 2020

Lennihan shouldnt be starting games anyway.. — The Iceman 🇿🇦 (@IcemanCT) December 5, 2020

Lenihan going full Shane Duffy again. 🙄 Transfer imminent. — Zim Zimma 🇿🇼🇯🇲 (@jahzimbo) December 5, 2020

The stupidity is endless. What the hell is he thinking? — Daniel Malling Beck (@MimasOhYeah) December 5, 2020