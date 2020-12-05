Following a 2-2 draw to Brentford in which Darragh Lenihan received a straight red card for bringing down Ivan Toney in the box, Blackburn Rovers fans have been quick to slate the defender.

The incident not only led to a red card, but also the Brentwood equaliser. Ivan Toney, having been failed, stepped up to convert the spot kick with ease to the delight of the returning fans.

In the end, it was a disappointing day for Rovers, who started well and initially took the lead through Joe Rothwell’s brilliant strike.

READ: Lee Johnson claims he had ‘other interest’ before taking Sunderland job

However, once down to 10 men, the away side never really recovered- resulting in what could have so easily been an afternoon to forget but for a late equaliser.

The result leaves Blackburn ninth and three points away from the playoff places. Perhaps today’s result was a reality check for Tony Mowbray and his side.

RELATED ARTICLES
'Agombar all over again' - Plenty of Swindon Town fans rip into 20-y/o after Gillingham defeat

Meanwhile, Brentford, go sixth- just four points off the top spot.

Rovers fans were quick to aim their anger towards the sent off Lenihan on Twitter: