Millwall lost 1-0 at home to Derby County in the Championship today, bringing the pressure on boss Gary Rowett.

The Lions boss welcomed a former club of his in Derby County today, who under the guidance of Wayne Rooney and co claimed just their second win of the Championship season.

Jason Knight would score the only goal of the game midway through the second-half.

It condemned Millwall to their second-straight defeat in the Championship and they’ve now gone eight games without a win.

Having taken the vacant Millwall job following Neil Harris’ departure, Rowett would make top-six contenders of the club in his first half-season in charge.

They’d claimed a solid 8th-place finish last season and hopes were high going into this new campaign – Millwall slump to 14th with the defeat though.

Plenty of Millwall fans took to Twitter to have their say after full-time, and here’s what they had to say:

#Millwall Has Gary Rowett Lost the Plot ?? — Mick Davies (@mickdavies83) December 5, 2020

Rowett’s gone in January #millwall — Ollie Debnam (@oliverdebnam20) December 5, 2020

Rowett out of his depth now maybe 🤔🙄 #Millwall — Connor King (@connorking3) December 5, 2020

That was absolutely awful. We do not know how to attack well at all. No one can really come out of that with any credit. Smith and Leonard the worst. Rowett’s tactics and use of subs are very odd. — jacktk (@Jacktk) December 5, 2020

I wonder if rowett will blame the fans. #excuses #Millwall — Jonny Suntan (@jonnysuntan) December 5, 2020